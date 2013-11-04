NEW DELHI Nov 4 India's ruling Congress party
has supported calls to ban electoral opinion polls in the
world's largest democracy in what the opposition said is an
attempt to suppress bad news during a busy election season
starting next week.
Congress has fared badly in a raft of recent surveys that
show the party is on the back foot ahead of state elections
starting next week and a general election due within six months.
"What is the authenticity, what is the scientific process
all these agencies are adopting in predicting (results with)
these polls?" the Congress party's general secretary, Digvijaya
Singh, said in a television interview on Monday.
Singh said opinion polls were negative because they could
influence voters to back candidates seen as winners. He also
claimed a polling company has asked him to pay a bribe to secure
a favourable result. He did not give details.
The party on Oct. 30 backed a proposal by the electoral
commission to restrict opinion polls. The commission has long
sought to halt such polls once election dates are announced.
They are currently only banned 48 hours before voting begins.
India's size and diversity means that election issues can
vary widely between districts and local leaders hold great sway,
making results notoriously tricky to predict.
In the run-up to the last national election in 2009, most
opinion polls by large agencies correctly forecast the Congress
would win more seats than the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party
(BJP) but underestimated the size of its winning margin. The
Congress-led coalition won 262 seats.
After ten years in power, the government coalition is facing
an uphill battle to convince voters it deserves a third term.
Welfare schemes and years of fast economic growth have
increased prosperity in much of the country, but polls suggest
many voters are favouring the BJP's candidate Narendra Modi, who
is running a vigorous campaign blaming the government for high
inflation, corruption and a recent economic slowdown.
Several recent polls have put Modi and the BJP ahead in some
of the state elections and the general election. The BJP is
forecast to win 162 seats in India's 545-seat parliament next
year, versus 102 for Congress, according to a survey by
pollsters Team Cvoter for two television networks released last
month.
"When the trend of opinion polls is adverse to the political
parties, they rubbish them. They start demanding a ban," senior
BJP leader Arun Jaitley said in a statement on Monday. "A
potential loser in an election cannot seek to alter the rules of
free speech."
(Reporting By Shyamantha Asokan; editing by Frank-Jack Daniel)