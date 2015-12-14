NEW DELHI Dec 14 A nearly four-week ban on
registering new diesel-powered vehicles in India's capital has
confused automakers and investors, prompting concerns that
efforts to battle Delhi's air pollution could derail the auto
industry's tentative recovery.
India's top environmental court on Friday banned the
registration of diesel vehicles in Delhi until Jan. 6 as the
city experiences hazardous levels of pollution, in part due to
diesel emissions. But the court's ruling gave little detail,
sparking a sell-off in automakers' shares on Monday and industry
frustration.
Shares in Tata Motors, India's second-biggest
automaker by market value, fell as much as 4.6 percent, while
market top utility vehicle maker Mahindra & Mahindra's
stock was down as much as 2.65 percent, adding to losses on
Friday after the ruling.
"If our vehicles are banned in the largest market in India
(New Delhi), that is bound to have an impact on the bottom
growth for us or anybody else for that matter," Pawan Goenka, an
executive director at Mahindra told reporters on Saturday during
a media conference call.
Delhi, labelled the world's most polluted city in a 2014
World Health Organization survey, alone makes up about 7 percent
of total Indian auto sales, Goenka said.
The ban by India's National Green Tribunal came a day before
world leaders at the global climate summit in Paris struck a
weekend deal to rein in rising emissions blamed for warming the
planet. The ruling can be challenged in a higher court.
Diesel-powered cars are popular in India as the fuel is
cheaper than petrol, prompting global carmakers to invest in
strengthening their diesel car portfolio over the years.
But Delhi is working to shake off the most polluted city
tag. It has already said it will restrict private cars
circulating based on odd or even license plate numbers, from
Jan. 1.
South Korea's Hyundai Motor joined Mahindra in
saying the ruling created uncertainty on the status of cars sold
but not registered. The Society of Indian Auto Manufacturers
warned the move could derail an ongoing turnaround in car sales,
which rose about 9 percent to 1.8 million in April-November.
"The auto industry is capital-intensive and high-technology
and requires a long-term road map with clear policies and
regulation...otherwise it could impact the manufacturing
sector," said Rakesh Srivastava, senior vice president, sales
and marketing at Hyundai's Indian unit.
About a third of cars sold by Hyundai in Delhi are powered
by diesel engines, he said.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and
Kenneth Maxwell)