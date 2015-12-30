A man rides his bicycle next to Indian soldiers marching in front of India Gate on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

NEW DELHI India asked authorities in and around its capital on Wednesday to crack down immediately on overloaded lorries, illegally parked cars and vehicles emitting visible smoke in the world's most polluted city.

The state governments of Delhi and neighbouring Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been asked to take immediate action to prevent parking in non-designated areas, launch awareness drives and check overloading of vehicles, federal Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said in a statement.

A plan to fit particulate filters in diesel vehicles has been put into immediate effect.

The state governments have also been asked to promote battery-operated vehicles, enforce the ban on burning of agricultural waste and control dust pollution at construction sites.

But environmentalists said such action plans needed to be pursued with greater urgency.

"The focus should be on the implementation strategy, accountability, monitoring and compliance," said Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director of the Centre for Science and Environment think-tank.

Reuters reported earlier this month that India is devising a plan to combat smog in New Delhi, rated the world's most polluted city by the World Health Organisation.

From Jan. 1, New Delhi will also ban use of private cars on alternate days according to their registration numbers.

