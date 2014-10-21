By Aditya Kalra
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Oct 21 Air quality in New Delhi will
deteriorate to "severe" levels this week when Indians set off
firecrackers to celebrate the Hindu festival of lights, a
government scientist said, leaving many at risk of respiratory
problems.
The warning, based for the first time on India's newly
launched national Air Quality Index, is significant as New Delhi
dismissed a World Health Organization study in May which found
the capital to have the world's worst air pollution.
The study, which covered 1,600 cities, also said that India
has 13 of the 20 cities with the worst air quality worldwide.
"Delhiites are going to breathe very poor-to-severe air at
least for two days," said Gufran Beig, chief scientist at the
Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, referring to Thursday,
when the nation celebrates Diwali, and a day after.
The city of over 16 million people will see its air
pollution index jump to 450 from 220 currently. A reading above
401 could put the healthy at risk for respiratory problems and
seriously affect those already ill, the new index explains.
Pollution levels in Indian cities have often been compared
to Chinese counterparts such as Beijing, notorious for the smog
that prompted some Anglophone residents to dub it "Greyjing".
"Over the next three days the air quality will be worse than
Beijing because of firecrackers," Beig said, adding that Delhi
normally has better air quality than the Chinese capital.
However, a delay in the onset of the winter season will
result in lower pollution levels this year as warmer temperature
helps pollutants disperse faster, Beig said.
Indian government officials have appealed to the public to
refrain from bursting firecrackers, with the health minister
calling for a "silent Diwali" in Delhi to control sound levels.
(Editing by Malini Menon/Mark Heinrich)