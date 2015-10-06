(Edits headline)
NEW DELHI Oct 6 India's Supreme Court has given
New Delhi three days to come up with a plan to clean up the air
in a city ranked by the World Health Organisation as the most
polluted in the world.
Successive local governments in Delhi have failed to check
pollution from industry and increasing traffic. This is not the
first time the court has passed such an order - successive local
governments have failed to build roads to ease congestion.
About 52,000 commercial vehicles, excluding taxis, enter the
landlocked city each day, more than double government estimates,
the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) said in a report
this week. Such vehicles account for about a third of the city's
pollution.
"If we are able to have a strategy to address this
commercial traffic, it will help clean up the air," said Anumita
Roychowdhury, an executive director at the CSE.
Hearing a plea filed by lawyer Harish Salve, the Supreme
Court on Monday asked the federal government, Delhi's local
government and its municipal body to come up with a solution
within three days.
An Indian court banned all vehicles older than 15 years from
New Delhi earlier this year in a bid to clean up the air, but
the order has since been delayed.
The WHO last year said New Delhi had the worst air quality
of 1,600 cities surveyed worldwide.
