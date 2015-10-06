(Recasts with government plan)
By Aditya Kalra
NEW DELHI Oct 6 India's polluted capital, New
Delhi, will within two months impose a tax on commercial
vehicles entering the city and prohibit the use of cars on
certain busy routes once every month, its transport minister
said on Tuesday.
High pollution levels have worried environmentalists, public
and the authorities in the city of 16 million people, which the
World Health Organization last year said had the worst air
quality in the world. India rejected the report's findings.
Initiatives to clean up Delhi's air have hit roadblocks in
the past. A directive this year to ban all vehicles older than
15 years has been delayed and previous city governments have
often ignored court orders to address pollution woes.
"Delhi's pollution levels are rising beyond dangerous
levels," state Transport Minister Gopal Rai told Reuters in an
interview. "If we don't address this, people will be forced to
think about leaving the city to save their lives."
Rai said his government will within two months impose a
surcharge of up to 1,300 rupees ($20) on diesel-fuelled trucks
that enter the city. For a longer-term solution, authorities are
trying to build a peripheral road to divert traffic.
About 52,000 such vehicles enter the landlocked city each
day, more than double government estimates, the Centre for
Science and Environment (CSE) said in a report this week. Such
vehicles account for about a third of the city's pollution.
India's top court on Monday gave Rai's government three days
to devise a plan to address alarming levels of pollution caused
specifically by commercial trucks. There have been several
similar court orders in the last 15 years.
CSE's executive director, Anumita Roychowdhury, welcomed
Rai's decision to levy a pollution tax, but said effective
implementation was key.
"Implementation has to be really effective to act as a
deterrent. The track record to deal with truck pollution has
been bad," Roychowdhury said.
Among other initiatives, starting Oct. 22, Delhi will
enforce a car-free day on certain routes once a month. Rai has
also urged citizens to adopt a one-car-one-family policy and
increase use of bicycles.
The government is also evaluating a proposal to introduce
staggered office hours to decongest traffic in the city, where
jams run into several hours at peak travel time.
Pollution levels in Indian cities have often been compared
to China's Beijing. The WHO study last year said Delhi had the
worst air quality out of the 1,600 cities surveyed worldwide.
"It (Delhi) is not the dirtiest city," Rai said, "but the
problem is serious."
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Nick Macfie)