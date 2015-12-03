* Trucks over 15 years old to be forced off roads
* Enforcement has been weak in the past
* Government wants car emission testing upgraded
* India has 13 of world's 20 most polluted cities - WHO
By Tommy Wilkes and Aditya Kalra
NEW DELHI, Dec 3 India will force all commercial
trucks more than 15 years old off the road from April and is
reviewing how it checks vehicle emissions, a senior transport
official said, as the government tries to curb soaring urban air
pollution.
The World Health Organization said last year that India had
13 of the 20 most polluted cities on the planet, including the
worst offender, New Delhi.
Fumes spewed by a multiplying fleet of commercial vehicles,
many of them old and badly maintained, are one of the biggest
contributors to air pollution nationally: the Centre for Science
and Environment (CSE) think-tank estimates their share of
vehicular emissions at 60 percent.
"We are to make 15 years the end of the life for all
commercial vehicles," Vijay Chhibber, the top bureaucrat in the
transport ministry, told Reuters, saying the order, not
previously reported, would be made public within 10 days and the
ban enforced next April.
"It (air pollution) will get worse every year unless we do
something."
Hauliers complained such a move would unfairly single them
out, while experts said the ban was only a part of the solution.
"Taxes on cars and parking charges should be raised to
curtail usage, and public transport should be expanded," said
Vivek Chattopadhyay, a pollution expert at the CSE. "Emissions
are not just related to age."
Smog has blanketed the Indian capital this week as a global
climate summit began in Paris, a reminder of how hard it will be
for India to achieve economic growth and prosperity without
pollution getting worse.
Despite growing recognition of the problem, weak
coordination and enforcement have hobbled action to clean
India's cities and tackle a health crisis that causes more than
600,000 premature deaths annually.
"INHALER AROUND THE CLOCK"
It was not clear how enforcement of the proposed ban would
work, given faltering efforts to bar smoke-belching vehicles
from the streets of New Delhi.
"There is dust, pollution in the air and I have grave
difficulty breathing," said 48-year-old asthmatic Abdul Razik
Kamal, who sells tea from a roadside stall near one of New
Delhi's main entry points for commercial trucks.
"There are many more cars in Delhi today than there were a
few years ago and I have to use the inhaler around the clock."
China has declared a "war on pollution", with Beijing
pledging billions to clean up its act, close coal-fired power
plants and cut new car registrations.
India said last week it would bring forward the date by
which vehicles must comply with tighter emissions standards by
three years to 2019, although the country is still behind
emission norms followed in Europe and China.
New car sales are booming, hitting close to 200,000 in
October, their fastest monthly rate of growth in three years, as
more urban Indians can afford to drive.
The transport ministry also wants to overhaul emission tests
on private cars to ensure the measures are age- and
vehicle-specific, as in the West.
CHOKING CAPITAL
In New Delhi, where an expanding metro system has failed to
slow the spread of private vehicles, 1,400 extra cars hit the
streets every day.
The U.S. embassy's monitoring station has recorded an air
quality index in excess of 400 this week, a level that is
hazardous even to healthy people.
Pollution typically worsens in the winter months as the
cooling of temperatures combines with pollution to cover the
city, home to 16 million people, in smog.
Authorities have launched monthly car-free days in some
areas. They have also levied a "green" tax to encourage the
52,000 commercial vehicles that enter the city daily to take
alternative routes.
Delhi-based haulier Jigyasu Wadhwa, whose company runs a
fleet of 200 vehicles, said the government was wrong to cast all
older trucks as culprits when many newer, badly maintained
vehicles were far more polluting and never penalised.
"Generalising the impact 15-year-old vehicles have on the
environment is stupid," he said. "The government needs to ensure
people get their vehicles maintained, whatever the age."
(Additional reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Douglas
Busvine and Mike Collett-White)