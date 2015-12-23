* Government plan targets non-vehicular emissions
* Activists say it's too little, too late
* Smog deemed "hazardous" this week
By Aditya Kalra and Tommy Wilkes
NEW DELHI, Dec 24 India is devising a plan to
combat smog in the capital New Delhi, the world's most polluted
city, two senior officials said, but the government is stopping
short of targeting the powerful transport industry.
Instead, the plan will call for enforcing bans on what some
environmentalists regard as relatively minor sources of
pollution, including burning of garbage and construction dust.
The World Health Organisation said last year that 13 of the
world's 20 most polluted cities were in India, with New Delhi
the worst.
In the absence of concerted government action on battling
pollution, courts have stepped in, banning the sale of luxury
diesel vehicles and demanding a tax on trucks entering the city.
The federal plan, which the two officials said would be made
public within two weeks, will be one of the government's first
attempts to come up with a broad solution to the problem.
Under the plan, they said, the government will enforce a ban
on burning garbage and tyres in Delhi and its three surrounding
states; require that construction sites are covered with
curtains; and clean road dust.
The measures are "by and large" reiterations of older rules
that have rarely been enforced, the officials said.
Environmental activists said the moves were cosmetic.
"It's a piecemeal approach," said B. Sengupta, a pollution
campaigner and former government scientist, when he was told of
the plan. "It will not drastically improve the air."
Experts said the city of 16 million needed a permanent ban
on diesel cars, which are seen as polluting, and other measures
to reduce spiralling vehicle emissions. Campaigners are calling
for steps like a parking cess and an annual tax on all cars.
"Vehicular emission is a major contributor of overall toxic
pollution and is a concern due to its direct exposure to the
population," said Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director of
the Centre for Science and Environment think-tank.
The government officials said there wasn't yet enough
evidence to be sure about how much vehicular emissions
contribute to pollution.
New Delhi has however pledged to bring forward tighter
emission norms for vehicles and the transport ministry has said
it would ban commercial vehicles that are over 15 years old from
the country's streets next year.
"If we just tackle vehicular pollution, you are not going to
get the results you need," one official said.
The automobile industry feels it is being singled out and
that there is need for a holistic plan - including scrapping of
old cars and a ban on burning of biomass and paddy fields - to
improve air quality.
TOXIC AIR
The government is commissioning more studies to understand
the different pollution sources, the officials said. Crop
burning and industrial pollution from adjoining states add to
the bad air, complicating decisions for policymakers.
China, which faces a similar smog problem in Beijing and
other cities, has twice issued "red alerts" for pollution in the
capital, ordering all outdoor construction work to stop and
urging schools to close.
India will consider a similar alert system for Delhi, but
first the city needs to expand its network of air monitoring
stations, from 29 at present, the officials said.
On Wednesday, levels of PM 2.5, tiny particulate matter that
reaches deep into the lungs, touched 500, a level deemed
"hazardous" that leaves even healthy people at risk of serious
respiratory problems, data from the U.S. Embassy's monitoring
station in New Delhi showed.
New Delhi resident Aparna Dhawan said the new federal
proposals were welcome, but effective implementation would be
key.
"They will not work unless the government enforces them
properly and decides who will be held responsible," said the
43-year-old, who has bought an air quality monitor and a
purifier for her home and masks for her family and domestic
helpers.
(Editing by Paritosh Bansal and Raju Gopalakrishnan)