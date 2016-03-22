MUMBAI, March 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Mumbai
residents took to the streets on Tuesday to protest about toxic
smog from a burning landfill site, while activists said the
authorities should tackle the underlying problems and not bar
ragpickers from the city's oldest dumping ground.
The fires at the Deonar landfill, which broke out at the
weekend, are the second major landfill fires there this year.
Civic authorities said they would investigate and put in place
measures including limiting entry to ragpickers.
"They have mismanaged solid waste management from the start,
and now they are blaming the ragpickers," said Dayanand Stalin,
an environmental campaigner at Vanashakti, a Mumbai-based
non-profit.
"Actually, it's the ragpickers who keep the city afloat by
segregating the garbage," he said.
Nearby schools were closed and the toxic fumes lowered the
air quality in the coastal city, India's financial hub.
Mumbai generates about 6,000 tonnes of garbage a day.
Neither households nor businesses separate their trash for
recycling, and the mixed waste - including household refuse and
bio-medical waste - is taken in hundreds of trucks to one of
three dumping grounds just outside city limits.
Deonar, which opened in 1927, is among Asia's oldest and
largest landfills. Spread across more than 300 acres (120
hectares) of land, the piles of trash are several storeys high.
Thousands of ragpickers live in slums abutting the site,
making their living from picking through the rubbish for
recyclables including steel and plastic, which they sell for
small sums of money.
SKIN DISEASE, BREATHING PROBLEMS
Children often accompany their parents to the site, and few
wear protective gear such as masks and gloves. Respiratory
illnesses, skin disease and addictions are rife, activists say.
"We suffer every day from handling the trash, but the city
does not do anything for us," said Dinesh Gupta, who sorts and
weighs the separated trash brought by ragpickers to his small
shop across from the site.
"Now they are blaming us for causing the fires. Why would we
do that? We are suffering losses. Who will sort the trash if we
are not allowed to?"
Fires are caused mainly by gases from rotting garbage and
other combustible material, experts say. The city can afford to
enforce separation of garbage at source and treat it at the
landfills, but the system is beset by corruption, Stalin said.
The landfills occupy prime real estate and builders would
rather see the sites shut, he said.
Meanwhile, the city's air quality has worsened and schools
near the landfill have been shut. Children could still be seen
playing cricket nearby, ignoring the thick plumes of grey smoke.
"It's like the Apocalypse," said Vinod Shetty, head of Acorn
Foundation, which trains and organises ragpickers in the city.
There may be up to 200,000 ragpickers in Mumbai, mostly from
the Dalit and other lower-caste communities, Shetty said. Women
and children are vulnerable to exploitation and abuse, picked on
by men and police, who see them as criminals, he said.
"The ragpickers are the collateral damage in this episode,
everyone's favourite whipping boy because they have no clout,"
Shetty said.
"The city needs to sort out its waste management and make
the ragpickers stakeholders in the process," he said.
