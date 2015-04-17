NEW DELHI, April 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Armed
with clean energy biomass stoves, tea-sellers in India's western
city of Nashik are becoming unlikely heroes in the country's
battle against indoor air pollution by not only using the
wood-fuelled stoves for their trade but also selling them.
The World Health Organization says 3 billion people globally
cook using solid fuels such as charcoal and coal on open fires
or traditional stoves, producing high levels of carbon monoxide,
but it has been hard to switch people to clean energy.
Various companies have designed cheap, efficient biomass
stoves using wood as fuel but have struggled to gain traction.
Indian social enterprise Swami Samarth Electronics came up
with the idea of using tea-sellers in Nashik as salesmen when it
realised a regular dealer and distributor model did not work.
"The product is only sellable if it is visible and people
can see it is performing and how much less smoke is produced,"
said Soumitra Kulkarni, director of Swami Samarth Electronics.
Swami Samarth, set up 20 years ago, gives a free stove to
tea-stall owners and provides them with a few extra to sell.
"His customers see something new and that it is working
well. The tea-seller markets it and gets a commission for each
stove," said Kulkarni.
Kulkarni said 12 tea stall owners in Nashik have been
marketing the stoves since 2010 and have helped sell over 7,000
units - with one operator selling over 1,000.
The cost of a stove is around 1,000 rupees ($16). The
tea-seller earns 200 rupees ($3) commission per stove -
equivalent to the amount they would make for selling 800 cups of
tea.
However a lack of awareness about the harm caused by using
solid fuel stoves in contained areas remains a major challenge
in convincing people to opt for clean energy options.
An estimated 4.3 million people a year, the majority women
and young children, die from prolonged exposure to indoor
pollution, says WHO. Some 500,000 deaths a year are in India.
Kulkarni said he was optimistic. The Indian government plans
to start a public awareness campaign on the issue and will buy
and distribute 2.4 million biomass stoves from manufacturers
like Swami Samarth to poor families for free or at cut rates.
"Unfortunately users don't believe that indoor air pollution
from traditional stoves can be a cause of death," Kulkarni told
the Thomson Reuters Foundation at this month's Sankalp Social
Enterprise Forum.
"It takes 20 years for that pollution to have an adverse
effect on their health so they keep on using it. The public
awareness will help and certainly help this business grow."
(Reporting by Nita Bhalla, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)