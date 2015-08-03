By Aditya Kalra
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Aug 3 India has blocked hundreds of
adult websites to prevent pornography becoming a social
nuisance, a government official said on Monday, sparking a
debate about censorship and freedom in the world's largest
democracy.
In India's first big crackdown on Internet porn, service
providers have been directed to block 857 websites, N.N. Kaul, a
spokesman at the department of telecommunications, told Reuters.
"Free and open access to porn websites has been brought
under check," Kaul said.
"We don't want them to become a social nuisance."
The government, in a 17-page order issued on July 31 and
leaked to freedom of speech activists on Monday, listed
offending sites and directed service providers to block access
on the grounds of morality and decency.(bit.ly/1DkfEx8)
Last month, the Supreme Court refused to impose an outright
ban after hearing a petition that said Internet porn fuelled sex
crime. The court said individuals should be free to access such
websites in private.
But the court asked the home ministry to submit its views
and the government acted after the ministry sent a letter to the
telecom secretary, Kaul said.
Over the weekend, several sites became inaccessible and
displayed messages that they were blocked on instructions of the
competent authority. The hash tag #Pornban became a trend on
Twitter.
"Porn ban is anti-freedom, impractical, not enforceable.
Politically not very smart too. Avoidable. Let's not manage
people's private lives" best-selling novelist Chetan Bhagat
posted on Twitter.
India has the second largest number of internet users after
China. Social media and smartphone use is growing rapidly.
In 2011, India urged social network companies to screen
content and remove offensive material. A year later, the
government faced criticism for ordering dozens of Twitter
accounts to be blocked for spreading rumours.
Censorship extends to Bollywood and Hollywood movies, with
regulators often forcing producers to edit dialogues and scenes
to suit audiences in the generally conservative country.
Demand for porn, however, seems strong. Pornhub, an adult
entertainment website included in the ban, last year said India
ranked fifth for daily visitors.
Kaul said the government was working on a long-term solution
and suggested the ban would not remain indefinitely.
(Additional reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Frank
Jack Daniel and Robert Birsel)