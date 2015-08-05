NEW DELHI Aug 5 India has partially revoked an
order to block hundreds of pornographic websites following an
uproar on social media, but the government ordered Internet
service providers to shut down sites that promote child
pornography.
The government last week asked operators to block access to
857 adult websites on grounds of morality and decency, resulting
in an angry backlash on Twitter and a debate about censorship in
the world's largest democracy.
Service operators will now need to unblock most of those
sites but will still disable those that promote child
pornography, a spokesman for India's department of telecoms said
on Wednesday.
The revised order is drawing the ire of service providers,
who have been effectively asked to check and decide which sites
need to be blocked.
"This whole thing is very ambiguous. How are we supposed to
check if the sites have child porn?" said an official at one of
India's main telecom operators.
"Is this what we are supposed to do now?" the exasperated
executive said, referring to having to check sites for child
pornography.
Censorship of Internet content is common in India but the
order to block the 857 adult sites was the first big crackdown
on Internet pornography.
In 2011, India urged social network companies to screen
content and remove offensive material. A year later, the
government faced criticism for ordering dozens of Twitter
accounts to be blocked for spreading rumours.
Use of social media and smartphones is rising rapidly in the
country and pornography is in demand: Pornhub, an adult website,
last year said India ranked fifth for daily visitors.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi and Aman Shah in
Mumbai; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani, Robert Birsel)