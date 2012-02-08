By Nita Bhalla
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Feb 8 Three Indian politicians
from a morally conservative party, including a women's affairs
minister, resigned on Wednesday after being caught watching
pornography on a mobile phone during a session of state
parliament.
News channels broadcast footage showing Karnataka state
Minister for Cooperation Laxman Savadi sharing a porn clip with
his colleague C.C. Patil, the minister for women and child
development, while sitting in the state assembly.
The owner of the phone, state Minister for Ports, Science
and Technology Krishna Palemar, also quit.
"We are requesting the honourable Speaker of the House to
conduct an inquiry and we'll come out with a clean chit," Patil
said, denying that they were deliberately looking at porn.
The three men said they did not want to cause any
embarrassment for their party, the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya
Janata Party (BJP), which rules the state and is in opposition
at a national level.
There has been outrage over the incident not just from
rights activists and right-wing Hindu groups in conservative
India, but also from the riling Congress party which called for
the assembly to be dissolved.
"We live in a country where there already is this social
mindset that women are disposable commodities and are seen as
transferable properties," Renuka Chowdhary, a former federal
minister for women's development and a member of the Congress
Party.
"It really is troubling that the people who are in positions
of power and have the responsibility to change things actually
have the same mindset and are busy watching porn," she told the
CNN-IBN news channel.
Girls and women in largely patriarchal India face a barrage
of threats including rape, dowry-related murder, forced
marriage, domestic violence, honour killings and human
trafficking.
(Editing by Nick Macfie)