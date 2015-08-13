NEW DELHI Aug 13 Contract workers at an Indian
port in the commercial capital Mumbai have called off their
nearly a week-long strike that backed up more than 25,000
containers of commodities such as sugar, pulses and rapeseed
meal.
Loading and unloading ground to a halt due to the strike
called by contract workers demanding permanent employment at the
Gateway Terminals of India (GTI), one of the three terminals of
the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) that handles 60 percent
of India's container cargo.
The GTI terminal is operated by the world's leading shipping
company Maersk and Container Corporation of India.
"Although we couldn't meet their demand as of now, we
sympathetically listened to their concerns and assured them to
look into the matter," a senior port official, who is not
authorised to talk to media, told Reuters on phone from Mumbai.
A number of cargoes were diverted to the Pipavav port in the
western state of Gujarat and Sri Lanka's Colombo port due to the
congestion at JNPT, which is also known as Nhava Sheva.
"My 200 containers of sugar meant for Afghanistan via
Karachi (in Pakistan) were stuck at the port so I'm relieved to
know that the strike has come to an end," said Mohan Narang,
head of New Delhi-based trading company K S Commodities.
