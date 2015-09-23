By Sanjeev Miglani and Nidhi Verma
| NEW DELHI, Sept 23
NEW DELHI, Sept 23 India will change existing
laws governing ports to make them more profitable and efficient,
the shipping minister said on Wednesday, putting on hold a plan
to turn them into corporate entities under pressure from trade
unions and political parties.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley earlier this year announced a
plan to corporatise ports, widely seen as an attempt to raise
revenues by listing them.
Nitin Gadkari said the government has moved to amend
existing laws to make the ports' management more independent and
professional so that they can be efficient and bring down
turnaround times of ships at the 12 major ports in the country.
The government's failure to move forward on the port
corporatisation plan follows a similar retreat on efforts to
ease land acquisition laws to build roads and ports.
A longstanding plan to harmonise taxes across all of India's
29 states by April 2016 is also now in question as opposition
groups seeks to block the reform agenda.
"When we tried to implement corporatisation of ports, the
trade unions raised objections. Some political parties tried to
make mileage out of it, disregarding national interest and
development," said Gadkari, a businessman-turned politician who
is spearheading reforms in infrastructure.
"We have decided that instead of making them corporate
bodies, we will change existing laws, and see what else we can
do in other areas to improve efficiency," he said.
Under the plan unveiled in February, the government planned
to convert the trusts which manage the ports into companies
under the Companies Act, giving them greater operational
autonomy including pricing and raising of funds.
Some of the trusts date back centuries such as the Bombay
Port Trust established in 1873 as the main gateway to India. In
2014 the World Bank said that India's ports faced a challenge to
meet the needs of one of the world's fastest growing major
economies and have been slow to embrace modernisation of
management structures.
Gadkari said his administration aimed to reduce the
turnaround time of ships at Indian ports from four days to two
days in line with international standards. Some ports such as
Hong Kong turned around ships in 10 hours.
India aims to expand annual capacity of its ports to 2,000
million tonnes by 2018 from 1,450 million tonnes now, shipping
secretary Rajive Kumar said.
(Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani, editing by David Evans)