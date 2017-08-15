FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dhamra port in Odisha shut after worker deaths spark violence
#Money News
August 15, 2017 / 2:02 PM / 2 months ago

Dhamra port in Odisha shut after worker deaths spark violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BHUBANESHWAR, India (Reuters) - A port in Odisha stopped operations on Tuesday after violence erupted inside the complex following the death of three workers who were killed when a heap of coal collapsed on top of them, a spokesman for the port operator said.

Three workers were also injured in the incident at Dhamra port.

“ ... Local people ransacked the port offices, damaged furniture and computers and torched vehicles,” Subhasis Mishra, a spokesman for Dhamra Port Company Ltd, told Reuters.

“The operation is likely to be resumed soon after the local authority provides adequate security,” he said, adding that the port is set to reopen later on Tuesday or on Wednesday.

The port handles imports of coking coal and limestone. It is owned by the Adani Group conglomerate’s Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd.

Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Writing by Tommy Wilkes, editing by Larry King

