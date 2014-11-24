* Rail system needs more tracks and wagons
* Not enough coal gets from port to power stations
* Bottlenecks contribute to power shortage
By Krishna N. Das and Tommy Wilkes
NEW DELHI, Nov 24 India is targeting up to $1
billion of private investment by 2017 to build rail lines
linking ports and national networks to ease growing congestion,
which has delayed coal imports for power plants and contributed
to a power supply crisis.
Such investment would more than double the $400 million that
India's state-owned railways have attracted in the decade since
they allowed limited private participation and help fund crucial
"last mile" links to ports.
Cash-starved, India's British-built rail system has added
just 11,000 kilometres (6,800 miles) of track in the 67 years
since independence, and the network has come to symbolise the
poor state of India's infrastructure. China has managed 14,000
km of new lines in the five years to 2011.
Over-crowding at ports has been delaying much-needed coal
deliveries to Indian power plants and supplies of iron ore for
steelmakers at a time when there is already a shortfall.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants private companies, which
have held back from investing in freight lines because of the
struggle to win the necessary approvals, to build more of the
last mile links where bottlenecks bite the most.
Companies will now be allowed to part-own new rail lines for
variable periods of time rather than a fixed number of years,
said Mukul Saran Mathur, an executive director at the Ministry
of Railways. The railways will also take on more of a project's
financial risk, Mathur said, without giving further details.
"We have put in place the appropriate policy. Demand is
rising," he said, adding that the government had given approval
to domestic infrastructure companies such as Navayuga and Balaji
Infra to build up to 316 km (196 miles) of lines within two
years.
The ministry also wants foreign operators which own stakes
in Indian ports, like Denmark's Maersk, to invest but so far
none had shown any interest.
WHERE ARE THE WAGONS?
The government estimates port operators will spend $8
billion over the next two years to expand capacity to meet
rising imports.
That rapid expansion worries port operators, who say the
government's proposed $1 billion worth of last mile railway
links won't help with bottlenecks on the wider network.
On a critical line between the eastern coast and the capital
Delhi, demand exceeds capacity on four of every 10 kms (six
miles). That forces cargo onto clogged roads and raises
transport losses, which consultancy McKinsey says could cost
India $140 billion in 2020.
Essar Ports, a large port operator, wants to build new rail
lines to help meet an expected doubling of its cargo handling
capacity to 200 million tons in the next few years.
But the state-owned railways, which have a monopoly on the
provision of goods wagons, are failing to provide sufficient
wagons to service the extra cargo, said Essar Ports CEO Rajiv
Agarwal.
"We can build our own rail lines but there is this major
shortage of wagons," he said.
Wagons are largely made by domestic companies Texmaco Rail &
Engineering and Titagarh Wagons, who would
benefit if the railways' finances improve and more wagons are
bought.
Most Indian ports only have access to two-thirds of the
wagons they need, and the shortage is one reason why ships have
to wait for two days more to get berthed and unload than the
international average, according to Deutsche Bank.
"Most of the time we face a shortage," said G.P. Biswal,
deputy conservator at the busy eastern port of Paradip, where in
September a surge in coal imports left twice as many vessels
waiting than there were available berths. "We're taking up the
case with railways to increase their capacity."
(Editing by Douglas Busvine and Michael Perry)