By Jatindra Dash
| BHUBANESWAR, India, March 3
BHUBANESWAR, India, March 3 Indian authorities
said on Sunday they had resumed acquiring land for South Korean
steelmaker POSCO's planned $12 billion steel mill in
Odisha state under tight security, a day after three protesters
were killed by crude bombs.
POSCO announced plans for the mill on a fertile strip of
India's east coast seven years ago but there has been little
progress, largely because of opposition from farmers and battles
over environmental clearance.
About a month ago, the project took a step forward as land
was taken over from farmers for the first time since 2011.
On Saturday, three people protesting against the project
were killed by crude bombs.
Police said the three were probably making the bombs
themselves when they went of accidentally but a protest group
said they were victims of an attack by supporters of the
project.
Satyabrata Bhoi, superintendent of police in the district
where the government is acquiring land, told Reuters Work had
resumed. "It will continue," he said.
He said compensation was paid to three people in Gobindpur
village after they tore down their betel vines and handed over
land.
POSCO, the world's fifth-biggest steelmaker by output,
signed a pact with the state government in 2005 for a 12 million
tonne-a-year plant on 1,600 hectares (4,000 acres) of land.
Odisha has already acquired half the land and has been acquiring
more despite protests.
(Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Robert Birsel)