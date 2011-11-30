MUMBAI Nov 30 Russian potash miner Uralkali has refused to cut potash contracts for Indian buyers seeking relief from a weakening rupee, raising the chance that other major suppliers of the soil nutrient will follow suit.

"There won't be a price revision, we cannot offer discounts for individual markets while global demand is high and our plants are working at full capacity," Vladislav Baumgertner, chief executive officer of Uralkali, said in an emailed statement.

Indian fertiliser firms are still hoping to persuade suppliers to give some discounts on potash imports for which they had agreed contracts at $470 per tonne for 2011 and $530 per tonne for 2012 shipments in August.

"We are still hopeful and there is a reason for the price cut," U.S. Awasthi, managing director of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Co-operative (IFFCO), the country's top fertiliser firm, told Reuters.

"The product prices are such that demand (within India) is falling," he said, adding negotiations with suppliers were still on.

India, the world's second-biggest potash buyer, is likely to cut potash imports 17 percent in the year to March 31, 2012 to 5.5 million tonnes as higher prices cut demand and delay buying.

Last year, potash was imported at $370 per tonne -- substantially below current contract prices.

Other than Uralkali, Canpotex - jointly owned by Potash Corp , Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc, Silvinit, Arab Potash Co, ICL Israel Chemicals and K+S , are the top suppliers of muriate of potash to India.

Global suppliers of diammonium phosphate (DAP) and complex fertilisers agreed to cut prices on term contracts of the soil nutrients by $35 per tonne and $25 per tonne respectively, Awasthi told Reuters on Nov. 24.

Indian companies have been trying to re-negotiate fertiliser import deals because of the weakening rupee rather than raising retail prices, which would hit local demand and their profits.

The Indian rupee has fallen about 17.8 percent since contracts were agreed in August.

Officials of two other potash buyers, who declined to be named, said they have sought discounts of $20-$30 per tonne for potash from suppliers, but they have not been successful so far. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)