By Rajendra Jadhav
| MUMBAI, Sept 3
cut prices for Indian buyers on existing contracts to help them
cope with the impact of a weaker rupee, although the size of the
discount still needs to be agreed, Indian industry officials
told Reuters.
Buyers were expected to seek lower prices for new deals
after Russia's Uralkali abandoned the
Belarusian Potash Company cartel, shaking up a market where
nearly seven in ten globally traded tonnes are supplied by
either BPC or North American producer group Canpotex. If India
can secure substantial discounts on existing contracts, it would
underscore the scale of the shift in pricing power.
Sellers and Indian buyers have agreed on a cut but are still
discussing the size, P.S. Gahlaut, managing director at top
potash importer Indian Potash Ltd (IPL), told Reuters.
An official with a Mumbai-based fertiliser firm said the
price cut would be more than 12 percent as the Indian rupee
has fallen by around a fifth since Indian companies
signed agreements in February, pushing up the local price of the
dollar-denominated crop nutrient.
"Suppliers will bear at least half of the burden," the
official said.
"The Belarusian delegation last week made clear that it has
no problem reducing prices reasonably for old deals."
Officials at Uralkali and Belaruskali declined to comment.
A source at a producer confirmed discussions to reduce
prices on current contracts, but said these were still ongoing.
"The Indians are trying to renegotiate and reduce prices
substantially. So far no new price level has been agreed," the
producer source said.
India agreed in February to buy nearly 4 million tonnes of
potash for 2013 at $427 per tonne on a cost and freight (CFR)
basis.
The reduction would be applicable for around half remaining
that would he shipped in next four months, said an official with
a Delhi-based fertiliser company.
India, which together with China accounts for around 30
percent of potash demand, had been forced to swallow high prices
from BPC and Canpotex for a decade, but the collapse of BPC has
changed that.
Representative from Belaruskali and Uralkali are trying to
persuade traditional buyers like India and China to buy from
them as relations between Belarus and Russia are strained
following the breakup of BPC.
Belarus last week detained the chief executive of Russia's
Uralkali, the world's top potash producer, accusing him of
inflicting severe economic damage.