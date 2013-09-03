By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI, Sept 3 Potash suppliers have agreed to
cut prices for Indian buyers on existing contracts to help them
cope with the impact of a weaker rupee, although the size of the
discount still needs to be agreed, Indian industry officials
told Reuters.
Buyers were expected to seek lower prices for new deals
after Russia's Uralkali abandoned the
Belarusian Potash Co cartel, shaking up a market where nearly
seven in 10 globally traded tonnes are supplied by either BPC or
North American producer group Canpotex. If India can secure
substantial discounts on existing contracts, it would underscore
the scale of the shift in pricing power.
Sellers and Indian buyers have agreed on a cut, but are
still discussing the size, P.S. Gahlaut, managing director at
top potash importer Indian Potash Ltd (IPL), told Reuters.
An official with a Mumbai-based fertiliser company said the
price cut would be more than 12 percent because the Indian rupee
has fallen by around a fifth since Indian companies
signed agreements in February, which has pushed up the local
price of the dollar-denominated crop nutrient.
"Suppliers will bear at least half of the burden," the
official said. "The Belarusian delegation last week made clear
that it has no problem reducing prices reasonably for old
deals."
Todd Coakwell, a spokesman for Canada's Agrium Inc,
which owns Canpotex with partners Potash Corp of Saskatchewan
Inc and Mosaic Co, said there was no change in
the terms of Canpotex's existing contracts with Indian buyers.
He said Canpotex continues to discuss a second-half potash
supply contract with China's Sinofert Holdings Ltd.
Officials at Uralkali and Belaruskali declined to comment.
A source at a producer confirmed there were discussions to
reduce the prices of current contracts, but said these were
ongoing.
"The Indians are trying to renegotiate and reduce prices
substantially. So far, no new price level has been agreed," the
source said.
India agreed in February to buy nearly 4 million tonnes of
potash for 2013 at $427 per tonne on a cost and freight (CFR)
basis.
The reduction would be applicable for about the half
remaining potash shipped in the next four months, said an
official with a Delhi-based fertiliser company.
India, which together with China accounts for around 30
percent of potash demand, was forced to swallow high prices from
BPC and Canpotex for a decade, but the collapse of BPC has
changed that.
Representatives from Belaruskali and Uralkali are trying to
persuade traditional buyers such as India and China to buy from
them. Relations between Belarus and Russia are strained
following the breakup of BPC.
Belarus last week detained the chief executive of Russia's
Uralkali, the world's top potash producer, accusing him of
inflicting severe economic damage.