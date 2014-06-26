NEW DELHI, June 26 India has set a minimum export price of $450 per tonne for potatoes, a government statement said on Thursday, as part of the government's drive to boost local supplies to contain inflation.

"Export of potatoes is permitted subject of MEP (Minimum Export Price) of $450 per tonne," the statement from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), an arm of the federal trade ministry, said.

Last week, India set a minimum export price for onion at $300 per tonne. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)