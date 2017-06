NEW DELHI Indian power producers have urged for an increase in domestic coal output at a meeting with the country's planning body, Ashok Khurana, director general of the Association of Power Producers, said.

Top executives from India's major power companies will meet Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday to push for swifter action to improve access to coal and make it easier to get funding, acquire land and get environmental clearances.

(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary)