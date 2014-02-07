NEW DELHI Feb 7 India's Supreme Court ordered state-run power producer NTPC Ltd on Friday not to disconnect power supplies to distribution companies in the capital New Delhi until March 26, averting a potential blackout next week.

NTPC said had said BSES Yamuna Power, which sells electricity in the central and eastern parts of the city of about 16 million people, must pay its bills or be cut off from Feb. 11.

The court asked BSES, part of Reliance Infrastructure to pay 500 million rupees ($8 million) to NTPC. ($1 = 62.5225 Indian rupees). (Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Editing by Angus MacSwan)