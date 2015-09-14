(Repeats for additional subscribers, no changes in text)
By Tommy Wilkes and Devidutta Tripathy
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Sept 13 With a three-year
government rescue package coming to a close, the highly indebted
northern Indian state of Rajasthan is getting tough - it's
demanding farmers start paying for their electricity.
In a country where rural communities have become used to
free power by hook or by crook, the state that is home to some
70 million is tasking private firms with running power
distribution in its big cities as it tries to recoup what it's
owed.
Restructured power distribution debts alone amount to a
quarter of Indian banks' problematic loans, and Rajasthan's
state-run utilities owe about 610 billion Indian rupees ($9.2
billion), with some 30 billion rupees due by end-March. While
Rajasthan dropped an earlier plan to actually raise existing
tariffs after opposition from farmers, state energy minister
Pushpendra Singh said the state must push on with plans to
enforce existing payment rates.
"We can't repay the interest and we still have these
losses," Singh told Reuters in an interview. "Every year we are
losing more money," he said, estimating a third of Rajasthan's
electricity is lost to theft and transmission leaks.
With these debt levels echoed across the country, Indian
states have little choice but to find ways, extreme or
otherwise, to face up to a long-ignored problem. Bad debts
aren't just threatening banks - with electricity utilities
central to the problem, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's electoral
promise of power for all could be jeopardised.
India's central bank warned in June that the risk of states
failing to repay loans on time was "very high", as a three-year
rescue package launched in 2012 comes to an end - the source of
Rajasthan's urgency on collecting fees for electricity. And
central government has identified the power utility sector as
critical to solving banks' bad debt problems.
States who cannot pay banks what they owe over the next few
years could be forced to turn to the central government for
help, putting pressure on India's consolidated fiscal deficit.
Modi's government has ruled out a rescue package along the lines
of the 2012 scheme launched under the previous government.
"We are in touch with each of the states where the discoms
(distribution companies) need to be reformed. Those states have
been put on notice," India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told
businessmen at a conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.
A top government source said New Delhi was working on a
detailed plan. Under India's federal system, responsibility for
reform lies with states - all with different appetites for
change, and for pursuing villagers who fail to pay.
RURAL REWIRING
Across India, decades of mismanagement and political
meddling have left utilities selling electricity below cost and
turning a blind eye to rampant theft. The result is state
distributors are sitting on $66 billion worth of debt, according
to rating agency CRISIL, double the level four years ago.
Getting Indians to pay more for their power is not easy.
Across the country around a fifth of power goes unpaid for and
many still believe free power is a right rather than privilege.
Rajasthan's drive to collect payments from farmers and call
in private firms to help run power distribution replicates
reforms made a decade ago in Modi's home state of Gujarat.
Distributors there are now largely profitable, and power is
reliably available across most of the state.
But reform has proved tough and not all states are willing
to take difficult steps. In largely agricultural Uttar Pradesh,
farmers pay a fixed fee for unlimited power, equating to about
one rupee per unit of electricity, a sixth of the generation
cost. The state power company's finance director says it has no
plans to raise prices to close that gap.
Rajasthan Energy Minister Singh said his administration had
little choice but to act: His aim is to halve theft levels in
six months and get all farmers paying by meter in a few years.
In the meantime, Rajasthan must find a way to keep banks at
bay. As well as the almost 30 billion rupees due before the end
of March, its utilities owe banks another 59 billion by 2018,
one of India's largest lenders said in a recent presentation
sent to the government and seen by Reuters.
($1 = 66.3950 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Sharat Pradhan in LUCKNOW and Sandhya
Ravishankar in CHENNAI; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and
Kenneth Maxwell)