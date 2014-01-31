An electrician installs power cables outside Parliament building in New Delhi December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

NEW DELHI The power sector regulator in New Delhi has approved a 6-8 percent surcharge on power purchase costs by electricity distribution companies, a notice on the regulator's website said on Friday.

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission said the surcharge was for a period of three months from February 1 or until any further order. (link.reuters.com/dam56v)

BSES Yamuna Power Ltd, an electricity distribution company in New Delhi, had warned the local government of possible power cuts in some parts of the city because it was unable to pay for electricity supplied by state generating companies.

