NEW DELHI Jan 31 The power sector regulator in the Indian capital has approved a 6-8 percent surcharge on power purchase costs by electricity distribution companies, a notice on the regulator's website said on Friday.

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission said the surcharge was for a period of three months from Feb. 1 or until any further order. (link.reuters.com/dam56v)

BSES Yamuna Power Ltd, an electricity distribution company in New Delhi, had warned the local government of possible power cuts in some parts of the city because it was unable to pay for electricity supplied by state generating companies.

