NEW DELHI, July 19 India's cabinet on Thursday
approved a proposal to impose duties on power equipment imported
for building large power projects, Information and Broadcasting
Minister Ambika Soni told reporters.
The country currently charges customs duty of 5 percent on
gear imported for power projects under 1,000 megawatts capacity.
However, there is no customs duty on equipment for projects with
higher capacity.
Indian makers of power generating equipment have been
pushing for the duty to curb an influx of imported gear, mainly
from China.
