May 21 India's Power Finance Corporation has invited bids from Tuesday for an at least 1.5 billion rupee ($27.54 million), dual-tranche bond issue, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed.

The firm will issue a 5-year bond with a put/call option at the end of the second year at 9.61 percent interest payable on compounding basis after the second year and annually thereafter.

The second tranche, which has a 7-year maturity, has a put/call option at the end of the fifth year and pays a coupon of 9.41 percent.

The issue, which is rated AAA by Crisil and ICRA is scheduled to close on Thursday.

($1 = 54.4750 Indian rupees)