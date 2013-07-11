MUMBAI, July 11 Power Grid Corp of India Ltd set a cut-off of 8.70 percent for its bonds and is likely to garner around 30 billion rupees ($500.17 million) from its bond sale, four dealers with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The state-run utility is issuing bonds in three separately tradable principal parts with maturities at the end of the fifth, tenth and fifteenth years.

The company had set a 8.85 percent cap on bids for its minimum 10-billion-rupee bond sale. The bonds are rated "AAA/Stable" by CRISIL and "LAAA" by ICRA. ($1 = 59.9800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)