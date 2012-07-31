Emirates has no current plans to buy additional A380s -statement
DUBAI, June 7 Emirates has no plans at this time to purchase additional Airbus A380s, the airline told Reuters in a statement on Wednesday.
NEW DELHI Aug 31 The second Indian power blackout as many days has hit a wider swathe of the country than the first, this time including eastern as well as northern states, the state-run power transmission company said in a statement.
Power has been cut to hundreds of millions of people in populous northern and eastern states, including the capital Delhi and major cities such as Kolkata. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar)
DUBAI, June 7 Emirates has no plans at this time to purchase additional Airbus A380s, the airline told Reuters in a statement on Wednesday.
* Companies could share 7 billion euro windfall (Adds government reaction, analyst, updates shares)