NEW DELHI Jan 18 India's prime minister has assured private sector power producers of a sustainable solution to solve the sector's problems soon, an official from an industry body said.

The government will set up a panel of secretaries to look into the sector problems on a regular basis, Ashok Khurana, director general of the Association of Power Producers, told reporters.

On Wednesday, some of India's biggest tycoons met with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to push the government to resolve the country's worsening electricity crunch by freeing access to fuel for power plants. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)