July 20, 2017 / 3:49 PM / 2 hours ago

More than half of India's gas-fired power plants idle: Piyush Goyal

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Electricity pylons of high-tension electricity power lines are seen in front of the Eiffel Tower and Montmartre Sacre Coeur Basilica from Roissy at sunset, France, November 23, 2016.Charles Platiau/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - About 57 percent of gas-fired power plants in India are lying idle due to non-availability of domestic gas, Power Minister Piyush Goyal told lawmakers on Thursday.

"Domestic natural gas supply to power sector can improve only in case production levels increase in future," Goyal said.

India, which has an installed gas-powered capacity of over 25 GW, is suffering from natural gas shortages that have required power plants to shut down or run at lower rates.

India has asked Qatar, the world's biggest LNG exporter, to consider investing in some of its stranded gas based power plants.

Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan. Editing by Jane Merriman

