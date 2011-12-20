MUMBAI Dec 20 The rising cost of imported
coal, coupled with a weakening rupee, could force some Indian
power projects to default on their debt obligations, ratings
agency Fitch said on Tuesday.
Fitch estimated that the average cost of generation could
rise to 4.41 rupees (8 cents) per kilowatt hour for projects
relying entirely on imported coal, from the current average of
2.29 rupees, if current trends continue.
Coal accounts for 55 percent of India's power generation
capacity of 182,344 megawatts.
But while the country holds 10 percent of the world's coal
reserves, power companies often struggle to access local
supplies due to environmental and land acquisition delays,
forcing expensive imports.
The higher costs could put massive pressure on plants that
cannot pass on higher fuel costs to customers, and in some cases
this could render projects unviable, the ratings agency said.
"Financial margins of power projects will also come under
severe pressure in the absence of a significant tariff revision
or injection of additional sponsor equity," Venkataraman
Rajaraman, director at Fitch's Global Infrastructure group, said
in a statement accompanying a report on the industry.
Most new Indian power projects are dependent on imported
coal and have seen their costs jump over the past year.
Asia's third-largest economy has a peak-hours power shortage
of 13 percent of requirements as rising demand from industry,
homes and shopping malls outstrips capacity growth, but
investments in the power sector have been slowing.
($1 = 52.7900 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ted Kerr)