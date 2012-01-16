* Top power company execs to meet prime minister on
Wednesday
* Companies likely to seek better access to fuel, funding
NEW DELHI Jan 16 Indian Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh will come under intense pressure to come up with
a swift response to the worsening crisis in the country's power
industry on Wednesday when he meets top executives from the
sector's biggest companies.
India, striving to ensure energy security for its people and
industry, has also been struggling to pay Iran for oil imports
after new U.S. sanctions which penalise any financial
institutions dealing with Iran's central bank.
Fuel shortage due to stagnant domestic coal output and
lower-than-expected gas output, slow environmental clearances,
and shortage of funding have held up power projects and threaten
India's economic growth.
"Power companies have been pushed into a corner and
therefore they felt they should take the issue to the highest
level in the government," said V. Srinivasan, analyst with Angel
Broking.
Power sector executives are likely to push for swifter
action to improve access to coal and make it easier to get
funding, acquire land and get environmental clearances.
Policy gridlock in India, which has resulted in little
economic reforms in the past few years, has crimped investment
and contributed to a slowing of the economy.
Tata group Chairman Ratan Tata, his deputy Cyrus
Mistry, Reliance Power Chairman Anil Ambani, Adani
Power Chairman Gautam Adani and top executives from
other private power firms will be part of the delegation,
organised by the Association of Power Producers.
The executives will also meet ministers in charge of
finance, coal, petroleum and environment on the same day.
Late last year, Singh met top executives from the
telecommunications sector to hear their concerns about
regulatory issues.
A shortage of coal and gas and uncertainty over supply have
thrown the business plans of the generators into disarray and
made lenders reluctant to lend, delaying projects.
Tata Power and Reliance Power, developers of 4-gigawatt plus
power plants, are lobbying the government to free them from
loss-making power sales contracts and want to be allowed to pass
on rising fuel costs to consumers.
However, power producers have agreements with
state governments over tariffs and the federal government can do
little in the regard, Angel Broking's Srinivasan said.
Plants that can produce about 20,000 megawatts thermal power
are working at sub-optimal capacity, and another 30,000 MW of
plants under construction are likely to be affected by fuel
shortages, said Ashok Khurana, director general at the
Association of Power Producers.
India has an installed capacity of 187,000 MW, about a fifth
of China's capacity, and a peak-hour deficit of about 12
percent.
A shortage of coal could prevent India from reaching its
target of raising capacity by 75,000 MW in the five years to
March 2017, a government draft report said late last year.
In its 12th five-year plan ending March 2012, India will add
only 52,063 MW, falling short of the targeted 62,374 MW,
continuing a trend of missing power output targets.
Coal accounts for more than half of India's power generation
and will be required for about 85 percent of the target capacity
addition in 2012-2017, the draft said.
India has about 10 percent of the world's coal reserves, but
has struggled to provide enough of the fuel to power sector
because of challenges in land acquisition and environmental
clearances for mining.
A shortage of domestic supply is likely to push up coal
imports by four times to 213 million tonnes in 2016/17 from 54
million tonnes this fiscal year, the draft said.
Costly imports, which may seem the only way to meet the
country's coal demand, make power more expensive, forcing
distribution firms, which sell at subsidised tariffs, to slow
procurement.
