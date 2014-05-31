NEW DELHI May 31 India's new energy minister
pulled an all-night work session to tackle power cuts caused by
a dust storm in New Delhi on Friday and provide more electricity
to the country's largest state that is suffering outages in
sweltering summer heat.
The power crunch is a test of whether Prime Minister
Narendra Modi, in power for less than a week, can live up to the
reputation for reliable services he built during more than a
decade as chief minister of Gujarat.
Uttar Pradesh, where one in six Indians live, has been hit
by blackouts of up to 12 hours a day as temperatures soared and
were expected to reach 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees
Fahrenheit) in the state capital of Lucknow on Saturday.
Piyush Goyal, minister of state for power, coal, and new and
renewable energy, said in a series of overnight tweets that he
would ensure that a request from Uttar Pradesh for an extra 325
megawatts of power would be met by Saturday morning.
Peak demand for power in Uttar Pradesh is around 12,700 MW,
around 2,000 MW in excess of supply that has been available
until now due to power station shutdowns and delays in buying
coal stocks, the government says.
Goyal also said action was being taken to address power
disruptions in the capital. Friday's sudden dust storm caused
widespread damage, halted the city's metro and, according to
news reports, killed at least nine people.
"We will do an all-nighter to monitor the situation &
expedite restoration work. Ours is a 24x7 government," he wrote
in a tweet.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Matt Driskill)