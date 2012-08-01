Aug 1 Hundreds of millions of people across India were left without power on Tuesday in one of the world's worst blackouts, trapping miners, stranding train travellers and plunging hospitals into darkness when grids collapsed for the second time in two days. Power shortages and a creaky road and rail network have weighed heavily on India's efforts to industrialize. Here are some of the recent stories: > India's power outage among world's worst > India blackout leaves 300 mln without power RELATED STORIES > India PM tepidly pledges help on power woes > A coal pitfall for India industrial ambitions > Coal India to supply new power projects > Tata to shelve new imported-coal projects > Coal India mulls 15 mln T imports-suppliers > India presses coal monopoly to end power cuts COLUMNS/ANALYSIS/INTERVIEWS > India needs smarter grid to avoid blackout > Take hope from India power, water failures > NTPC lashes government over power crisis