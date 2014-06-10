By Tommy Wilkes
NEW DELHI, June 10 Residents in India's capital
city should brace for more power cuts amid scorching summer
heat, the country's power minister said on Tuesday, warning that
dilapidated power grids could not cope with the extra
electricity needed to meet demand.
North India has endured a heatwave in the last week, with
temperatures in some parts of Delhi reaching a 62-year high.
The surge in demand from residents cranking up their air
conditioning, and damage to power lines during a recent storm,
has overwhelmed the grid, sparking outtages across North India
and forcing Delhi to introduce emergency power-saving measures.
Piyush Goyal, minister of state for power, coal, and new and
renewable energy, said "inadequate" transmission lines meant
Delhi could absorb 400 megawatts of power on top of its existing
5,300 MW, falling short of current peak demand of 5,800 MW.
"Clearly the power grid as it stands today is outdated,
needs augmentation and modernisation and may repeatedly have
outtages and tripping problems," he told a press conference
after meeting with local power officials.
Three weeks after winning a national election on pledges to
boost the economy and improve basic services, Prime Minister
Narendra Modi faces a big challenge meeting the growing demands
for reliable and affordable power and water.
In Uttar Pradesh state, where less than half of homes have
power, angry locals set electricity substations on fire and took
power company officials hostage at the weekend in protest at the
recent blackouts, media reports said.
Goyal said engineers in Delhi were working 24 hours a day to
fix broken lines, while the government has ordered GAIL
to provide extra gas to a huge plant near the city
functioning at a fifth of its capacity.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)