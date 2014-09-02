BRIEF-Vardhman Special Steels appoints Sachit Jain as vice-chairman
* Says appointment of Sachit Jain, managing director as vice-chairman of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Sept 2 Large parts of India's financial capital Mumbai were hit by power cuts on Tuesday, due to technical issues at a Tata Power Company Ltd electricity generation unit.
Due to the problems, Tata Power has switched off certain feeders supplying power to some areas in Mumbai, said officials for Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking (BEST), which buys electricity from Tata Power.
Tata Power was not immediately available for comment.
The power cuts in Mumbai come amid concerns about wider blackouts in India due to a shortage of coal and underlines the challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces in improving the country's creaking infrastructure. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Aman Shah; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
