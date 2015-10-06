(Repeats Tuesday's story with no changes to text)
By Paritosh Bansal and Tommy Wilkes
NEW DELHI Oct 6 India's prime minister is to
tell states to raise electricity prices in return for access to
a financial bailout package, a politically contentious move that
risks a backlash from farmers and consumers long used to free or
cheap power.
Narendra Modi has made overhauling India's largely
loss-making utilities, buckling under $66 billion of debts, a
priority, convinced that if he can fix their finances he will
recover his reputation as an economic reformer willing to take
tough decisions.
State-run electricity distributors are running out of cash
and struggling to repay loans, squeezing banks' ability to spur
credit growth and undermining Modi's campaign to attract more
energy-hungry manufacturers to build new factories.
Under a rescue package that could go to the cabinet for
approval as early as this week, states will be told they must
work with local regulators and utilities to raise tariffs that
have been kept artificially low, a senior government source with
direct knowledge of the plan told Reuters.
In return for raising prices, the eight worst affected
states will be allowed to absorb up to 75 percent of the debt on
the distributors' books depending on their fiscal position, the
source said, requesting anonymity because the plan is not yet
public.
After cabinet approval, states will need to strike
agreements with distributors and the power ministry, the
government source said. The source added that it will not be
easy and that each deal will need to be tailored individually,
with varying tariff rises and performance targets.
SENSITIVE SUBJECT
In India, the price of power is a sensitive subject and
generally decided by individual state regulators. New Delhi's
past attempts at instigating reform, including a 2012 rescue
plan under Modi's predecessor, have largely failed.
Many Indians view free or cheap power as a right.
Politicians appeal to key groups of voters like farmers or
the poor by keeping prices low and ignoring theft, prompting
scepticism about whether states will agree to any package that
forces tariff hikes.
"There are two things that states completely avoid: raising
tariffs for farmers and privatisation. These are hugely
political," said Debasish Mishra, a power expert at Deloitte.
"The political parties know what sells and what will keep them
in power."
Recent attempts at raising tariffs have proven politically
difficult. Rajasthan state, whose utilities owe $9 billion, this
year postponed an attempt to hike prices after huge opposition
from its powerful farming community.
But Modi successfully overhauled the power sector as chief
minister in Gujarat in the mid-2000s. He saw off opposition to
metering farmers and clamping down on consumer theft, and the
state now enjoys reliable power supplies that the majority pay
for, with low levels of theft.
By linking price rises to reduced debt, the government hopes
to give utilities the financial space to purchase more power and
end blackouts, and to avoid future losses by ensuring they sell
electricity at or above cost.
Deloitte's Mishra said the government was likely to have
more success in states ruled by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party.
S.K. Agarwal, finance director at Uttar Pradesh Power
Corporation, serving a largely rural state ruled by a regional
party, said he was still awaiting details of the plan, but since
only the local government could decide tariffs it would object
to any proposal imposed by New Delhi.
He has previously said the utility had no plans to raise
prices.
