US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
NEW DELHI Nov 5 India approved a rescue package for its loss-making electricity utilities on Thursday, the power minister said, a move Prime Minister Narendra Modi hopes will increase the supply of power and help spur economic growth.
Power Minister Piyush Goyal said after a meeting of the cabinet that the government had cleared the package, which it has been working on for several months, to ease the financial crunch at state-owned utility companies. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes and C.K. Nayak; Editing by Malini Menon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)