* States to take on utility debts, some losses
* Utility financial crunch weighing on banks
* Modi hopes rescue will end blackouts, help economy
By Tommy Wilkes and C.K. Nayak
NEW DELHI, Nov 5 India approved a rescue package
for its loss-making power utilities on Thursday, unveiled as a
major reform that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hopes will end
electricity blackouts and spur economic growth.
Power Minister Piyush Goyal said India's states would over
the next two years be allowed to take on 75 percent of the debts
of their utility companies, which have grown to 4.3 trillion
rupees ($65.3 billion) after years of undercharging customers
for electricity.
By clearing past debts and putting them on a better
financial footing, Goyal said the utilities would be returned to
profitability before 2019.
"The cabinet believes that this will help the Indian power
sector turn around once and for all and for the states to
provide 24/7 power," he told reporters after the cabinet cleared
the rescue plan.
Modi has urged the power ministry and states to find a way
to overhaul the power distribution sector, whose weak finances
have limited bank lending and undermined the push to provide
reliable electricity in Asia's third-largest economy.
Unnerved by a series of setbacks to his economic reform
agenda, Modi has marked out utilities as an area where he can
revive his reputation.
The government did not, however, say how it would ensure
individual states raised electricity prices to meet the cost of
power.
State governments and local regulators, which decide
tariffs, have long sold power below cost to win votes,
undermining past attempts at reform, including a 2012 rescue
plan under Modi's predecessor.
"The discom debt problem in India is a result of a lack of
political will on the part of the states and it is unclear if
the new but relatively small carrots and sticks announced will
be enough for state governnments to chart, and more importantly
maintain, a new course," said Sasha Riser-Kositsky, an
India-focused analyst at Eurasia Group.
States and utilities which want to take up the rescue
package will sign agreements with the power ministry committing
them to improve performance in return for the debt swap, Goyal
said.
The remaining debt not absorbed by states will be converted
by banks into low interest rate loans, and states will also take
over up to 50 percent of utilities' future annual losses.
Utility debt taken on by states would not be included in
their fiscal deficits for this and next financial year.
The government said compulsory smart metering and efficiency
measures would help cut electricity theft and other transmission
losses to 15 percent from today's 22 percent within four years.
The government will also ask banks not to lend to utilities
to fund their losses, Goyal said.
