NEW DELHI, Sept 25 India will not offer statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) status to restructured power distributors' bonds, Power Secretary P. Uma Shankar said on Tuesday.

There were media reports earlier in the day, citing Power Minister Veerappa Moily, that these bonds will get SLR status.

The 10-year benchmark bond recovered 1 basis point to trade at 8.16 percent on the day. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Jijo Jacob)