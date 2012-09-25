(Adds details, background)
By Sanjeev Choudhary
NEW DELHI, Sept 25 Indian banks, which take on
the debt of state-run power distribution companies in an
overhaul of the energy sector, cannot hold that debt as part of
their mandatory government-approved securities, the government
said on Tuesday.
On Monday, the federal government announced a bailout of the
power sector under which regional governments would take on half
of power distributors' short-term debt and convert them into
long-term bonds over a period of time.
Power Secretary P. Uma Shankar's clarification came after
local media quoted Power Minister Veerappa Moily as saying the
restructured debt of cash-strapped power distributors would be
given statutory liquidity ratio sta tus (S LR)
The distinction is important because should the restructured
power debt be given SLR status, banks would need to sell some of
their existing securities to be able to buy into those bonds.
Banks have to invest at least 23 percent of their deposits
in approved securities, such as government or state bonds, in
what is known as the statutory liquidity ratio.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield had risen
from the session's low of 8.14 percent after Moily's comments,
but stabilised to trade at 8.17 percent, just up 1 basis point
on the day.
