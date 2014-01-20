MUMBAI Jan 20 The Congress party-ruled state of Maharashtra, in western India, will cut electricity tariffs by 15 to 20 percent, television channels said on Monday.

The state cabinet had accepted the recommendation of a panel of ministers to cut tariff, the TV channels said. Further details were not immediately available.

The move follows the decision by the Aam Aadmi (Common Man)Party government in Delhi, earlier this month to subsidise power tariffs for lower usage customers. This had led lawmakers from several other states demanding similar cut in power tariffs ahead of national elections that need to be completed by May.

India suffers peak hour power shortages of around 4 percent as higher demand from cities and industries outpaces growth in power generation capacity. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Anand Basu)