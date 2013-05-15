NEW DELHI May 15 An Indian state is challenging
in court a decision by the federal power regulator to allow
utility Adani Power Ltd to raise tariffs, dealing a
potential blow to a key sector struggling with chronic losses
and erratic fuel supplies.
The case filed by the northern state of Haryana underscores
the ability of local politics to derail a federal decision that
was hailed by power companies as a step toward ending
electricity shortages that sap the competitiveness of businesses
in India, hobbling economic growth.
Haryana is home to the business hub of Gurgaon, where
companies rely on costly generators to avoid major and frequent
blackouts. Microsoft Corp, Google Inc and
agribusiness giant Cargill Inc are some of the
multinational firms based there.
State power minister Ajay Yadav told Reuters his government
had filed a challenge against an April ruling by the Central
Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) that paved the way for
Adani Power to increase the price at which it sells electricity
to state-subsidised power distribution companies.
CERC had also issued a similar ruling favourable to Tata
Power Co Ltd, which sells to Haryana, but it was not
immediately clear if the state would challenge that ruling as
well. The regulator is also mulling a decision that could
benefit Reliance Power Ltd.
"We decided to file an appeal," Yadav said on Tuesday,
referring to the Adani Power ruling which was specific to the
company's operations in Haryana and Gujarat states.
The challenge was filed at the federal power tribunal and
there is no indication when it will be heard as India's judicial
system is notoriously slow.
An Adani spokesperson did not respond to requests for
comment. The company posted a net loss of 5.86 billion rupees
($107 million) in the quarter that ended March 31, more than
double the loss incurred over the same period a year ago.
It was not clear if the government of Gujarat would also
appeal the ruling. Senior officials at the state energy
ministry, who declined to be named as they are not authorised to
speak to the media, said they could see the merits of the
federal regulator's ruling in favour of Adani Power.
India sits on the world's fifth-largest coal reserves, but
local utilities rely on costly imports because domestic supplies
are patchy as coal mining projects are mired in red tape and
corruption.
The government has struggled to balance the needs for
private electricity firms to turn a profit while protecting
voters in a country with hundreds of millions of poor. A general
election, due within a year, could make the issue of power
prices especially sensitive.
Yadav said the Haryana government would take part in a
committee that was formed to decide the price Adani Power could
now charge, although the committee had missed an April 30
deadline to meet.
"We want to keep both the options open," he said.
($1 = 54.7850 Indian rupees)
