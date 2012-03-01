NEW DELHI Panel of ministers on economic affairs have deferred a decision on duties for imported power equipment, heavy industries minister Praful Patel said.

In February 2010, a high-ranking government body, had recommended imposition of a 10 percent import duty and 4 percent special additional duty on all imported power gears, mainly targeted at curbing imports from China.

At present, there is no duty on imported power gears for projects above 1 GW, while a 5 percent duty is applicable on imported power gears for projects below 1 GW.

