MUMBAI, Dec 16 India's Power Grid Corp. , a state-run transmission utility, has invited bids to raise at least 10 billion rupees ($189.8 million) via long-tenure bonds, a company source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters. The company is issuing 16-year bonds redeemable in 12 equal installments starting from the 4th year, the source said. It has fixed the upper band of the issue at 9.40 percent and the issue is scheduled to stay open from Dec 19 to Dec 21, said the source. The bonds are rated AAA/Stable by CRISIL and LAAA by ICRA. For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1= 52.7 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)