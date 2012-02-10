MUMBAI Feb 10 State-run Power Grid Corp of India plans to borrow 140 billion rupees ($2.83 billion) in the upcoming financial year beginning April 2012, R.T. Agarwal, director - finance, told reporters on Friday.

Out of the total amount, 20-25 billion will be via external commercial borrowings, he said. ($1 = 49.5025 rupees) (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)