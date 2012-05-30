May 30 State-run transmission utility Power Grid Corp of India aims to raise 90 billion to 100 billion rupees ($1.6 billion to $1.8 billion) in 2012/13 through sale of local bonds, R.T. Agarwal, director-finance, told reporters on Wednesday.

It had raised about 85 billion rupees in domestic bonds in the last fiscal year that ended in March. ($1 = 56.1 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ketan Bondre in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)